Bitcoin Gold Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $25.45 or 0.00128416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $445.65 million and approximately $60.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00325814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00082326 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.