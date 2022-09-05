Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Hits $127.70 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $127.70 million and $8.00 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.47 or 0.00052975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001933 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032226 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

