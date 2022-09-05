Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $52.75 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $69.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $52.75 or 0.00266702 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00628291 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005109 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016971 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004688 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,161,745 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
