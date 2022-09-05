Bitcoin Vault Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.56 Million (BTCV)

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Bitcoin Vault coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00010987 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Vault has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $41,506.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Vault has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pexcoin (PEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PearDAO (PEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Bitcoin Vault

Bitcoin Vault (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. Bitcoin Vault’s official website is bitcoinvault.global. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinV uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoinvs is carried out collectively by the network. BitcoinV is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls BitcoinV and everyone can take part. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

