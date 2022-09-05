BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $29,329.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00329243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00125964 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00082301 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,552,034,890 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.