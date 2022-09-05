Bitcoiva (BCA) One Day Volume Tops $259,868.00

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $12.54 or 0.00063194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $201.15 million and $259,868.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

