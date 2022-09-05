BitCore One Day Trading Volume Reaches $132,564.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $132,564.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.01 or 0.08070098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00186013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00304473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00789663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00620835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001205 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

