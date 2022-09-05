BitDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.31 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $52.31 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

