BitSend Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (BSD) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $17,275.58 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,244,170 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitSend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

