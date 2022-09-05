BitShares Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.16 million and $266,973.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00094655 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032138 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021076 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001525 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00258335 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
