Bitspawn (SPWN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,527.00

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $347,722.99 and $6,527.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00838481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitspawn
Receive News & Updates for Bitspawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitspawn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.