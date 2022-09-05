BlackCoin Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $787,962.06 and $372.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,586,658 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

