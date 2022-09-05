BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $65.67 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.