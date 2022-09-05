BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,102,772 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of Synchrony Financial worth $1,665,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 294,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,064 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

