BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.66% of Cloudflare worth $1,806,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 177.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $58.71 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

