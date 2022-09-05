BlackRock Inc. Has $1.46 Billion Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of VMware worth $1,464,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Insider Activity

VMware Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.