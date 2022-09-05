BlackRock Inc. Has $1.49 Billion Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.26% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,490,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.