BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,171,242 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.91% of Quest Diagnostics worth $1,752,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.28 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

