BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.69% of PerkinElmer worth $1,471,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI opened at $134.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

