BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.75% of Hologic worth $1,675,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

