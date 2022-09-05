BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,580,659 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,498,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,580,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.96% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,777,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $115.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,807 shares of company stock worth $7,088,303. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

