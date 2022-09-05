BlackRock Inc. Sells 372,372 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,123,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 372,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.14% of NetApp worth $1,504,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $53,709,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.