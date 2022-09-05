BlackRock Inc. Sells 932,467 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,369,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.51% of Alliant Energy worth $1,647,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.