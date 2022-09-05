Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Decreased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $93.82 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

