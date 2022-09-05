Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.82 on Friday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,423 shares of company stock worth $11,430,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.