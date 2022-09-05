BLink (BLINK) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

BLink (BLINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. BLink has a market cap of $322,029.33 and $127.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLink has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.