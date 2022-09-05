BLOC.MONEY Hits Market Capitalization of $25,738.56 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $25,738.56 and $44.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00133666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

