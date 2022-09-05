BMO Capital Markets Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Kaufman Brothers lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.28.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE TD opened at C$85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$155.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$83.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.