BMO Capital Markets Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RY. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.65.

TSE RY opened at C$123.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

