BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $315.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

