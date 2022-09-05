BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in DocuSign by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 42.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 174.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.2 %

DocuSign stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $314.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

