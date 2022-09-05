BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9,752.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of Qorvo worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Insider Activity

Qorvo Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $188.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.