BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 7,162 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $200,903,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 0.9 %

TWLO stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.80. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

