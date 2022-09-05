BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,951 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.67% of Ingevity worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.65.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

