BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of Abiomed worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Abiomed by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $261.24 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.20.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

