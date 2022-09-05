BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Fortis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.33%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

