BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 228.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

