BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.47% of Nevro worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nevro by 171.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Nevro stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.93. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

