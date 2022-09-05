BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of DaVita worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $87.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

