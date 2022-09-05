BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $16.13 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,597 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.24% of Oshkosh worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

