BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $18.21 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.21% of Cable One worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tobam increased its stake in Cable One by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,127.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,328.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,340.67. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.