BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock worth $1,415,295. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

