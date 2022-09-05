BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.08 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,533,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Workday by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Workday by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Workday by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 42,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $158.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

