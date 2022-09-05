BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,773 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 777,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $27,271,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.