BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,964 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

