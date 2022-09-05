BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 417.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,807 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of CGI worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in CGI by 6.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 50,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CGI by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 76,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

CGI Stock Up 0.2 %

About CGI

CGI stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.