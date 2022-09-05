BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 3,121 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management increased its position in Okta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Okta by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta Trading Up 6.7 %

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $64.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.