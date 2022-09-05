BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 433 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.