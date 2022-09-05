BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 758.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $616,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 647,484 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.
Catalent stock opened at $87.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
