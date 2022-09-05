BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 13,378 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.25.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

